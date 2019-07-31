Offit Kurman Nabs 4 IP Specialists From Caesar Rivise

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 7:29 PM EDT) -- Just weeks after expanding its footprint into the southeast thanks to an affiliation with a Charlotte, North Carolina-based law firm, Offit Kurman PA remains in expansion mode, announcing on Tuesday it has brought on a four-attorney team from intellectual property boutique Caesar Rivise PC. Lynne Terrebonne, who led the team in making the jump, told Law360 that the decision to move to a full-service firm like Offit Kurman was driven in large part by a client base that she said was starting to opt against farming work out to boutiques. "We started this journey when it became evident to us that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS