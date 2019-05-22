Elk Lenders Must Decide On Intent Ahead Of Ch. 11 Auction

Law360, Wilmington (July 30, 2019, 6:37 PM EDT) -- The proposed bidding procedures of bankrupt oil and gas driller Elk Petroleum Inc. received court approval Tuesday in Delaware, but only after a bankruptcy judge said secured lenders wishing to take part in the auction as bidders must announce that decision before the auction's start. During a hearing in Wilmington, attorneys for Elk Petroleum said the bidding procedures, though submitted just four days before the hearing, were moving forward on a largely consensual basis with only the official committee of equity security holders objecting to provisions it said would chill bidding. Part of the committee's objection dealt with the ability of...

