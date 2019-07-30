EPA Tweaks Coal Ash Regs To Comply With DC Circ. Order

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 9:32 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday announced revisions to coal ash management regulations, but green groups that successfully beat back other parts of the rule aren't happy with the changes. The draft proposed rule primarily addresses requirements for when coal ash can be put to "beneficial use" in concrete, roofing materials, bricks, or wallboards, as structural fill or in embankments. But environmental groups complained that the EPA has made the unregulated use of coal ash easier. Coal ash, also known as coal combustion residuals, contains contaminants like mercury, cadmium and arsenic. The D.C. Circuit last year struck down certain portions...

