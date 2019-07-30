Diagnostic Firm Says Medicare Holdback Pushed It Into Ch. 11

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 8:58 PM EDT) -- Medical diagnostics firm True Health Group LLC filed for Chapter 11 protection Tuesday in Delaware saying a decision by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to hold back reimbursements last month strained its liquidity and forced it into bankruptcy. True Health and several affiliates come to court with about $170 million in debt after dealing with investigations by federal regulators for the last two years that hampered it ability to be reimbursed for services provided to patients covered by Medicare and Medicaid, according to a first-day declaration from Chief Restructuring Officer Clifford A. Zucker. CMS enacted a 100% holdback of...

