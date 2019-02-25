Vitamin Maker Must Stop Using 'Sugar Bear Hair' Mark

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 7:21 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Tuesday ordered a China-linked nutritional supplement maker to stop using the trademarked design of a Florida company's "Sugar Bear Hair" gummy vitamins, after the supplement company failed to appear in court to defend itself. U.S. District Judge Roy K. Altman entered a default judgment against TruReflections Inc. and ordered the company to immediately stop using the style of gummies and packaging trademarked by Broward County-based BeSweet Inc., which makes a pale blue, bear-shaped hair supplement. The judge said he will order an evidentiary hearing to determine BeSweet's total damages, but opted to defer ruling on BeSweet's...

