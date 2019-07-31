How Pending High Court Case Could Affect PTAB Time Bar

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 2:23 PM EDT) -- On June 24, 2019, the U.S. Supreme Court granted the petition for certiorari in Dex Media Inc. v. Click-to-Call Technologies LP. Next term, the court will determine whether 35 U.S.C. Section 314(d) permits appeal of the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board’s decision to institute inter partes review upon finding that 35 U.S.C. Section 315(b)’s time bar did not apply. The Dex Media case has traveled a long and tortuous path. Its journey began with the service of a complaint in 2001, which was dismissed without prejudice in 2003, and the filing of a new complaint in 2012. The petition for...

