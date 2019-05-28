White & Williams Slams 'Small-Bore' Claims In Atty Bias Suit

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 8:36 PM EDT) -- White and Williams LLP fired back Tuesday against a May lawsuit from one of its attorneys alleging a culture of rampant racial and gender bias in the workplace, writing off the claims as a “catalogue of small-bore grievances” that failed to show any actual discrimination. White and Williams asked a Pennsylvania federal judge to throw out claims from Linda Perkins that she had been frozen out of opportunities to take on assignments and advance her career as one of the firm's few black female attorneys. The firm dismissed Perkins' complaint as "a catalogue of small-bore grievances about the firm's work distribution,...

