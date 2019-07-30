Ex-Trump Adviser Returns To Baker Donelson Via Alliance

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 7:37 PM EDT) -- A recently departed policy adviser to President Donald Trump has returned to Baker Donelson, inking a strategic alliance to work for the law firm in Washington, D.C., a Tuesday announcement said. Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz PC on Tuesday announced the alliance in which Lance Leggitt's advisory firm Leggitt Strategies will assist the firm’s clients on public policy matters. The move marks a return to the law firm for the nonlawyer after several years in the Trump administration as deputy assistant to the president for domestic policy. "We are so pleased we will have the benefit of Lance's wide-ranging experience, which we know will be of...

