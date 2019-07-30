Jones Day Pro Bono Work 'Was A Fiasco,' Ex-Clients Claim

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 11:33 PM EDT) -- Two Orange County mobile home owners say Jones Day provided pro bono legal services that were "a fiasco" and ultimately left them homeless, according to a suit filed in California state court. Former clients Zona Bernier and Gary Hill's 296-page complaint tears into how the global legal powerhouse allegedly mishandled their case — which they claim resulted in a "burdensome" settlement that caused them to lose their home. Their experience with Jones Day "rebukes and contradicts" the firm's advertising touting its pro bono services as being the same quality as its paid services, their suit filed July 25 says. And it's clear...

