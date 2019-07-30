Dentons To Combine With Heavyweight New Zealand Firm

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 10:34 PM EDT) -- Dentons and leading New Zealand law firm Kensington Swan intend to combine, they said Tuesday, allowing both to expand their presence in the Australasian region and connect clients to a greater range of legal experts. The proposed tie-up, if approved by firm partners, is expected to launch early next year, and will allow both firms to offer clients more services in New Zealand, Australia and other parts of the world. If Dentons' partners agree to the plan, Kensington will change its name to Dentons Kensington Swan and notify the New Zealand Law Society, a spokesman for the firm told Law360....

