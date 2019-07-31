OECD Must Allow States 'Own Policy Mix,' Singapore Says

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 1:50 PM EDT) -- Countries must have the flexibility to pursue their “own policy mix” in whatever tax deal is reached within the framework of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, a spokeswoman for Singapore told Law360. Singapore stands to lose revenue under an impending deal within the framework of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development to shift more corporate taxing rights from countries with corporate headquarters to those where customers are located. (AP) The comments Tuesday were in response to an investigation into a meeting led by another small wealthy country, Switzerland, to discuss ongoing negotiations led by the Paris-based OECD to shift more...

