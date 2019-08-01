London Stock Exchange Inks $27B Deal For Refinitiv

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 7:44 AM EDT) -- The London Stock Exchange said Thursday it will buy private equity-backed Refinitiv for $27 billion, including debt, after confirming media speculation last week that deal talks were underway. The all-stock deal will see London Stock Exchange Group PLC add Refinitiv, the former Financial & Risk business of Thomson Reuters, to its portfolio. A majority stake in the unit was bought from Thomson Reuters last year by a group that includes Blackstone, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Ltd., as well as other investors. The terms of the deal will see Refinitiv's backers take a 37%...

