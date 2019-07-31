Sullivan & Cromwell Reps EssilorLuxottica In €5.5B Retail Bet

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 3:02 PM EDT) -- EssilorLuxottica, led by Sullivan & Cromwell, said Tuesday it inked a €5.46 billion ($6.1 billion) deal for a majority stake in optical retailer GrandVision as it looks to grow its own retail offerings in Europe. The deal comes after EssilorLuxottica SA was formed last year following a lengthy review by European and U.S. antitrust officials, who approved the merger of Essilor International SA and Luxottica Group SA into a $49 billion eyewear giant without conditions. The France-based company said it plans to buy HAL Holding NV's 76.72% stake in GrandVision for €28 per share, though the offer price will increase to...

