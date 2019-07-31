SFO Charges 2nd Ex-Director Over Ethical Investment Fraud

Law360, London (July 31, 2019, 1:12 PM BST) -- The Serious Fraud Office said Wednesday it has charged another former director at an ethical investment scheme over an alleged fraud plot at the company, which promoted a project to put money into tree plantations in the Brazilian rainforest. Omari Bowers, a former director at Global Forestry Investments, has been charged with conspiracy to defraud, forgery, and misconduct in the course of winding up, the white-collar crime agency said. The charges, which are connected to alleged frauds involving the company between August 2010 and December 2015, come weeks after Andrew Skeene, 41, also a former director at Global Forestry, was charged...

