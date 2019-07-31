Carlyle Follows PE Peers In Converting To C Corp. Structure

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 12:51 PM EDT) -- The Carlyle Group revealed Wednesday that it will become the latest private equity giant to convert from a publicly traded partnership to a corporation, in a move meant to simplify the firm's ownership structure, expand its investor base and make it easier to invest in Carlyle shares. The decision to alter its structure makes Washington, D.C.-headquartered Carlyle at least the fifth investment firm to pursue the change to a C corp. since last year, joining peer PE shops like The Blackstone Group Inc., KKR & Co. Inc., Apollo Global Management LLC and Ares Management Corp. Carlyle expects to complete the conversion...

