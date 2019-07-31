NCA Gets 4th Unexplained Wealth Order In Steady Ramp-Up

Law360, London (July 31, 2019, 9:30 PM BST) -- Britain's crime-fighting agency said Wednesday it has secured its fourth unexplained wealth order against a Northern Irish woman with suspected links to paramilitary activity and other organized crime, part of its continued push to make use of the new tool. Under the High Court order, the woman is required to explain how she financed the purchase of six properties together worth about £3.2 million ($3.9 million). Two of the properties are in Northern Ireland, with the other four in London. The National Crime Agency won the order July 24 and served it Tuesday. The NCA said in its Wednesday announcement that it...

