Gene Therapy, Drilling Contractor Raise $101.5M In Debuts

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 3:15 PM EDT) -- A gene therapy business and a drilling contractor began trading publicly on Wednesday, garnering a combined $101.5 million in initial public offerings led by Goodwin Procter and Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom, respectively. Exicure Inc., which specializes in gene regulatory and immunotherapeutic drugs that use spherical nucleic acid constructs, said Wednesday it had priced its 27.5 million share offering at $2.00 per share, raising $55 million. In addition to Exicure, drilling contractor Borr Drilling Ltd. priced its 5 million share offering at $9.30 per share, raising $46.5 million. Exicure shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol XCUR...

