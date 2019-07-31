BigLaw Hiring Drives Job Market For Law Grads

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 10:38 PM EDT) -- Increased hiring by large law firms combined with a decline in the number of people graduating from law school led to a slight increase in the employment rate of new law school grads, even as the overall total of jobs decreased, a report has found. The employment rate for Class of 2018 law school graduates across the United States 10 months after graduation improved for the third year in a row, rising to 89.4% from 88.6% for the Class of 2017, according to a report released Tuesday by the National Association for Law Placement. At the same time, the overall number...

