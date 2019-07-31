FWS Must Decide If Penguin Species Endangered, Suit Says

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 8:58 PM EDT) -- An environmental advocacy group sued the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in Washington, D.C., federal court on Wednesday, saying the agency had broken the law by failing to make a determination on a petition to list emperor penguins as a threatened or endangered species. The Tucson, Arizona-headquartered Center for Biological Diversity said Interior Secretary David Bernhardt and the FWS had missed a 12-month deadline to respond to the green group's petition under the Endangered Species Act, asking the agency to decide whether emperor penguins qualify for protection under the law. "The ESA's strict protections do not safeguard species at risk of...

