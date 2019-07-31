Talen Unit Reaches $1.1M Settlement Over Pa. Coal Ash Pond

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Three Pennsylvania environmental groups announced a $1.1 million settlement Wednesday with a Talen Energy Corp. unit that will close, drain and remove an impoundment pond full of coal ash waste from Talen’s Brunner Island power plant. After announcing their intent to sue last August, the Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association, the Waterkeeper Alliance, and PennEnvironment said Wednesday that they had reached a settlement and a consent decree with Talen and its subsidiary, Brunner Island LLC, that will require Brunner to clean up and monitor the pond and landfill where, up until June, it had been depositing coal ash from its York County...

