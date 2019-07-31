Arizona Files Supreme Court Lawsuit Over Opioid Crisis

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 12:17 PM EDT) -- In an unusual move, the state of Arizona filed a lawsuit directly to the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday, asking the justices to order the owners of Purdue Pharma to pay back what the state says is billions of dollars the family raided from the company. The owners of Purdue Pharma made billions of dollars in cash transfers to themselves while the company was facing exposure over its role in fueling the opioid crisis, Arizona’s attorney general said Wednesday. (Getty) Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said in the complaint the state has evidence that the Sackler family made cash transfers to...

