Fed. Circ. Upholds PTAB Ax Of Avastin Patent

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 5:32 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday upheld a Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruling that invalidated a patent covering drugmaker Genentech Inc.'s blockbuster cancer drug Avastin. In a one-line, nonprecedential judgment, a three-judge panel affirmed the PTAB's determination that the patent's five claims, which Hospira Inc. first challenged in 2016, were obvious. During a July 11 hearing, Genentech had urged the Federal Circuit to kick the case back to the PTAB to explain why it rejected the company's proposed definition of a key term in one of the claims, which it argued led to the board's obviousness conclusion. Genentech discovered during clinical...

