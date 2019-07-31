GOP Senators Prod Agencies For More Bank Regulatory Relief

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 7:58 PM EDT) -- The Republican members of the Senate Banking Committee have urged federal banking regulators to think about providing additional relief to the industry as they implement last year's banking bill, calling for further easing of requirements for community banks, a Madden decision workaround and more. In a letter dated Tuesday, the group of 13 GOP lawmakers said "meaningful benefits" have already begun to flow from S. 2155, the Republican-led banking regulatory relief legislation that was passed and signed into law last year. But the work to trim regulatory burdens and expand access to capital isn't necessarily complete, the senators argued in their...

