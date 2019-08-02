PwC Docs Boost Slater and Gordon's £637M Watchstone Fight

Law360, London (August 2, 2019, 3:33 PM BST) -- Slater and Gordon LLP received another boost for its upcoming fraud trial over the disastrous acquisition of a legal services subsidiary of Watchstone Group, after PricewaterhouseCoopers agreed to disclose the due diligence reports assembled before the deal. The auditing giant consented to a High Court order that it should hand over to the law firm reports, meeting notes and other documentation that PwC had drafted shortly before Slater and Gordon's £637 million ($934 million at the time) purchase of the Watchstone professional services division in 2015. Slater and Gordon has accused Watchstone, which traded as Quindell at the time, of fraudulent misrepresentation and breach of warranty, arguing that...

