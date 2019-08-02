Homeowners Must Prove Storm Damage, Insurers Say

Law360, London (August 2, 2019, 4:03 PM BST) -- A British insurer has described a lawsuit brought against it by two homeowners over alleged storm damage “embarrassing,” arguing in new court documents that the claim is short on details and conflicts with other reports of the incidents. UK Insurance Ltd. has denied that it wrongfully and in breach of contract failed to indemnify the couple. Mark and Jo Knowlton claim they should be covered for damage caused by two separate storm-related incidents under a policy they took out for their five-bedroom home in Bath, in the western county of Somerset, which dates from 1830. The first episode was a tree fall...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS