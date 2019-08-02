Bank Theft Sanctions Claim Against AIG Dismissed

Law360, London (August 2, 2019, 5:37 PM BST) -- A London court has dismissed a Jordanian insurer's suit against AIG just weeks after a trial date had been reaffirmed for the dispute over whether U.S. sanctions blocked the insurance giant from paying out after a multimillion-dollar theft from a Syrian bank. High Court Judge Clare Moulder made the order on July 30, just weeks after giving American International Group Europe Ltd. and Jordan Insurance Co. new deadlines to swap evidence or object to disclosure ahead of a trial in 2020. The court did not give any reason for the decision. Attorneys for the parties, and a representative for AIG did not...

