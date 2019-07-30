True Health Gets Nod For $7.8M DIP After Deadline Shift

Law360, Wilmington (July 31, 2019, 9:16 PM EDT) -- A $7.8 million post-petition financing package designed to fund a sale process for medical diagnostics firm True Health Group LLC received court approval Wednesday in Delaware, but only after a bankruptcy judge took a hard stance against deadlines imposed by the lenders. During a hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey flatly declined to approve the debtor-in-possession financing package if it included a 22-day deadline for him to order a federal regulator to stop withholding Medicare reimbursements, saying the issues facing the company are complex and can’t be adjudicated on such a short timeline. “I’m not prepared to enter...

