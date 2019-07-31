Why Ariz. Is Taking Aim At The Sacklers At The High Court

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 9:37 PM EDT) -- The state of Arizona is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to exercise the type of jurisdiction it normally uses to weigh disputes between states over water boundaries in order to force the Sackler family, owners of opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma, to cough up an allegedly fraudulent cash transfer made to the Sacklers. Here, experts tell Law360 why the state thinks it has a shot. Arizona filed a complaint Wednesday asking the Supreme Court to exercise its original jurisdiction under Article III of the Constitution to hear its suit against the Sacklers. While the court rarely flexes its original jurisdiction discretion —...

