Winston Bias Accuser Defends Arbitration Dodge To Justices

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 7:51 PM EDT) -- A former Winston & Strawn LLP attorney who beat the firm's bid to make her arbitrate her sex bias claims urged the U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday not to review a California appeals court ruling that Winston's arbitration agreement illegally limits her statutory rights. Constance Ramos urged the court not to grant her former firm's petition for certiorari, arguing the November appeals ruling nixing the agreement as "unconscionable" and undoing a trial court ruling forcing her into arbitration does not conflict with the Federal Arbitration Act, which presumes arbitration agreements are valid unless they violate state contract law. Because California law bars...

