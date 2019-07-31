Senate OKs 9 Judges As Confirmation Streak Rolls On

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 9:20 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate approved nine of President Donald Trump's judicial nominees Wednesday with relative ease, although one nominee caused some backlash among liberal groups for his past statements on gay marriage. The votes continue a streak of confirmations pushed by Senate Republicans, who hope to clear 19 trial court picks this week, ahead of summer recess. Four of the nominees confirmed Wednesday will fill judgeships in Texas, while the other five will fill seats in Illinois, Pennsylvania and Oregon. Jeffrey Vincent Brown, who will sit on a seat in the Southern District of Texas after being confirmed by a 50-40 vote,...

