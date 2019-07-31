Girardi Must Pay $6M To Litigation Funder, Judge Says

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 10:38 PM EDT) -- Trial attorney Thomas V. Girardi and his firm Girardi Keese will have to fork over $6 million to Law Finance Group LLC after a Los Angeles judge on Wednesday granted the litigation funder's request to force them to pay the remaining balance on a $16 million settlement agreement. Judge Gregory W. Alarcon signed a proposed order that was included as part of a settlement agreement meant to resolve a contract breach suit claiming Girardi and the firm had failed to pay up on a multimillion-dollar loan. Law Finance Group said Girardi had sought a multimillion-dollar loan in 2015 with promises to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS