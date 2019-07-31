De Blasio Wants To 'Tax The Hell' Out Of The Rich

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 11:54 PM EDT) -- Presidential candidate and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced during a primary debate that if he wins the White House in 2020, he would implement a wealth tax that he purports would raise $3 trillion. Speaking during the second night of the Democratic presidential debate from Detroit, de Blasio announced his plan to tax the wealthy. According to a campaign website, the plan would impose a 3% tax on assets in excess of $100 million, among other provisions. De Blasio would “tax the hell out of the wealthy,” he said during the debate. His plan would also impose a...

