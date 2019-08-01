Mobile Shopping App Wish Lands $11.2B Valuation

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 5:34 PM EDT) -- Mobile shopping app Wish revealed Thursday it scored an $11.2 billion valuation after its Series H financing round, which was led by growth equity firm General Atlantic. California-based Wish plans to use the proceeds from the latest financing round to help fund marketing and working capital. Wish, which runs a mobile shopping app, is hoping to grow its footprint in Europe and North America as well as improve its logistics. “Wish has succeeded by creating an entertainment experience that captures the way consumers browse and discover products on mobile devices,” Wish CEO Peter Szulczewski said. “We are honored to have General...

