Norton Rose Insurance Team Jumps To DAC Beachcroft

Law360, London (August 1, 2019, 5:36 PM BST) -- DAC Beachcroft LLP said Thursday that it has snagged a team of seven senior lawyers from Norton Rose Fulbright to join its insurance offering in London. The team, which includes insurance litigation partner Kirsty Hick, will join DAC Beachcroft's global insurance practice by September 2019, the firm said. Solicitor Tamsin Stott joined the firm in July, and legal directors Rebecca Bailey and Sarah O'Connell and senior associates Jack Holling, Natasha Marshall and Cathryn Teverson will join in the next month. "These strategic hires are pivotal as we continue to expand and strengthen key lines of our global insurance business," said Helen...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS