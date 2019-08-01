Law360's Weekly Verdict: Legal Lions & Lambs

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 6:07 PM EDT) -- Louisiana-based Jones Swanson Huddell & Garrison made it onto this week’s legal lions list for its work defending the NFL against a lawsuit over referee calls, while Paykin Krieg Adams ended up among the legal lambs after a Third Circuit copyright loss for a client that makes banana costumes. Legal Lions Jones Swanson Huddell & Garrison LLC secured a spot on this week’s legal lions list Tuesday when a Louisiana federal judge threw out a lawsuit against its client, the National Football League, and NFL referees over the controversial ending to January's NFC Championship game that may have cost the New...

