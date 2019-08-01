Canadian Cannabis Biz Raises $143M In Upsized IPO

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 4:24 PM EDT) -- Canadian cannabis producer Sundial Growers Inc. raised $143 million in an upsized Shearman & Sterling LLP-led initial public offering Thursday after pricing its shares at midpoint late Wednesday. Sundial priced its 11-million-share offering at $13 per share, the midpoint of the expected range, while increasing the size of the offering by 1 million shares. Last week, Sundial said it expected to offer 10 million shares between $12 to $14 per share. Sundial's shares trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "SNDL" and sat at $8.34 at midday Thursday, a 36.5% dip on its opening price. The Calgary-based company...

