Cozen O'Connor Joins Forces With Calif. Employment Firm

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 6:45 PM EDT) -- Cozen O'Connor has acquired California employment firm Miller Law Group, one of the country's biggest woman-owned employment firms, the firm announced Thursday. Miller Law Group's 13 attorneys have joined Cozen O'Connor's Los Angeles and San Francisco offices, the firm said in a statement. The firm's founder, Michele Ballard Miller, has come aboard as a shareholder and as chair of Cozen O'Connor's West Coast Labor & Employment practice. The move is part of Cozen O'Connor's campaign to grow its labor and employment practice group, particularly on the West Coast, Joseph E. Tilson, co-chair of the department, told Law360 Thursday. With this addition,...

