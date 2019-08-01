Spencer Fane Continues Growth With 19-Atty Add In Houston

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 8:42 PM EDT) -- Spencer Fane LLP said it has combined with Houston-based firm Zimmerman Axelrad Stern & Wise effective Thursday, adding 19 attorneys to its growing practice. The move expands Spencer Fane’s footprint in Texas, giving it a Houston location on top of the offices it opened in Dallas and Plano last year. “We look forward to our clients benefiting from the new services and geographic coverage offered by this combination, and Spencer Fane is grateful to become part of the Houston business community,” the firm’s managing partner, Pat Whalen, said in a statement. Both Whalen and Alvin Zimmerman, who was of counsel at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS