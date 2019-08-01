Sackler Case Could Blow Up High Court's 'Original' Docket

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 8:57 PM EDT) -- The state of Arizona turned heads by filing a lawsuit against the Sackler family directly in the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday, challenging the way the justices have treated their so-called original jurisdiction docket since at least the 1970s. The vast majority of Supreme Court cases are appeals from lower court rulings, but a sliver are filed directly to the high court. The cases, which are typically water disputes between states, ask the justices to exercise their “original,” rather than appellate, jurisdiction. For decades, the court has maintained that it has the discretion to decide which “original” cases to hear, insisting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS