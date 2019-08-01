SEC's Peirce Says Global Crypto Rules Not The Answer

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 6:17 PM EDT) -- Cooperation between financial regulators around the globe is crucial to policing cryptocurrency, but a worldwide regulatory framework is not the answer, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Hester Peirce said in a recent speech. Speaking at the Singapore University of Social Sciences' Convergence Forum on Tuesday, Commissioner Peirce discussed opportunities for financial regulators to work together on regulating digital assets, saying cryptocurrencies add a sense of urgency to the need for cooperation. That urgency is spawned by uncertainty around "how and whether to regulate crypto" in different jurisdictions, Peirce said, as well as the cross-border nature of many cryptocurrency enterprises — not to...

