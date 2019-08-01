Fla. Appeals Court Lifts Block On Abortion Waiting Period Law

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court on Thursday reversed a judgment that found unconstitutional a state law requiring women to wait 24 hours after an initial doctor's visit before obtaining an abortion. In a 2-1 decision, a panel of the First District Court of Appeal reversed a summary judgment ruling declaring unconstitutional a 2015 amendment to the Woman's Right To Know Act that mandated the 24-hour waiting period. The appeals court said unresolved issues regarding the informed consent standard of care remain. The appeals court pointed to expert opinions from two doctors who said no other non-emergency outpatient medical procedures are scheduled for...

