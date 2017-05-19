Fed. Circ. Upholds Rejection Of Clothing Maker's 'H' TM

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 8:13 PM EDT) -- An athletic apparel company can't register a stylized "H" letter as a trademark for a line of clothing, the Federal Circuit ruled Thursday, saying the company had waived a key argument in its appeal by failing to raise it earlier with the board. The appellate panel upheld the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board's rejection of Hylete LLC's application for a trademark registration on a stylized version of the letter "H." The board in 2016 found that customers would likely confuse Hylete's proposed mark with another "H" mark belonging to Hybrid Athletics LLC, a fitness brand. The Federal Circuit affirmed the TTAB's...

