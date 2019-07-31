Apple Sued Over 'Red Squiggly' Line Under Misspelled Words

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 7:34 PM EDT) -- Apple's use of a "red squiggly" line spell check feature in its products landed it in Delaware federal court Wednesday as a company that partnered with the tech giant to develop a precursor to its modern products filed a suit alleging infringement of two of its patents. Sentius International LLC filed suit saying Apple is infringing U.S. Patent Nos. RE43,633 and 7,672,985, which deal with technology that identifies misspelled words by placing a red line beneath them. "The Apple products accused of infringing both the '633 patent and the '985 patent provide the accused functionality using a syndicated spell check dictionary...

