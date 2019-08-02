Mandatory Tax E-Filing Will Increase Nonprofit Transparency

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 12:32 PM EDT) -- "To err is human; to really foul things up requires a computer." —William E. Vaughan Tax-exempt organizations are now required to electronically file all returns in the Form 990 series (Return of Organization Exempt from Income Tax) and Form 8872 (Political Organization Report of Contributions and Expenditures) returns. The Taxpayer First Act (Pub.L. 116-25), which was signed into law by President Trump on July 1, 2019, changed the prior rules to mandate the electronic filing requirements. However, this new e-filing requirement is effective for tax years that begin after July 1, 2019, and the act provides for certain transitional relief. Thus,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS