Nasdaq’s ‘Disagreement’ No Basis For Rehearing, PTAB Says

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 5:40 PM EDT) -- In a pair of decisions, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board said Thursday that “mere disagreement” with a prior decision barring Nasdaq Inc. from fixing two mistakes in motions to amend is not enough to warrant reconsideration. The board said it was not persuaded by Nasdaq’s argument that it erred in reaching its decision and therefore had abused its discretion when it decided on May 31 not to let Nasdaq fix two filing errors. “Much of patent owner’s argument amounts to mere disagreement with our order. Mere disagreement is not a sufficient basis for requesting rehearing,” the Aug. 1 decision said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS