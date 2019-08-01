Police Raid Properties In £200M Gov't Contract Probe

Law360, London (August 1, 2019, 8:21 PM BST) -- Police executed search warrants Wednesday in an ongoing bribery investigation connected to a £200 million ($243 million) government contract to build a high-profile wellness village in Wales. Police seized documents on Wednesday as part of an investigation looking at tendering process for the Llanelli Wellbeing and Life Sciences Village, according to a statement the police issued Thursday. The searches are connected to a complaint made by Swansea University, South Wales Police said. The wellness village, a complex including leisure facilities, sports, assisted living and medical centers, is the flagship project of the Swansea Bay City Deal, a £1.3 billion injection of...

