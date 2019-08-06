Clydesdale Bank Denies Lying About Fees Tied To Biz Loans

Law360, London (August 6, 2019, 9:16 PM BST) -- Clydesdale Bank PLC has hit back at a lawsuit from three U.K. companies seeking to recover fees they paid the bank after trying to end several business loans early, calling the claims too generic and incoherent. Clydesdale Bank has denied that it lied to agricultural machinery wholesale supplier Farol Holdings, property investment company Janhill Ltd. and a dairy farmer partnership called Mr and Mrs TPW Uglow while negotiating the loans about the so-called break costs they would have to pay if they decided to make repayments before the due date. The lender said the companies cannot validly claim the return of...

