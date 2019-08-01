K&L Gates Builds Reintegration Time Into Leave Policy

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 10:50 PM EDT) -- K&L Gates LLP said Thursday that it has implemented a new policy aimed at reducing the pressure on attorneys who are about to go on or have just returned from 12 or more weeks of leave, including parental leave, by lowering the bar for bonus eligibility in the shoulder periods. The new program, dubbed “Ramp Down, Ramp Up, & Re-Integration,” reduces certain targets during the last full calendar month prior to an extended leave and for the three months after return from such leave, mitigating negative impacts on compensation or bonus eligibility, the firm said in a release. “We recognize that...

