FDA Limits On Vasopressin Compounding Valid, Says Judge

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 6:24 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Thursday chucked a challenge to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's limits on drug compounding with the hormone vasopressin, rejecting assertions that the agency is improperly policing the practice of medicine. U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta handed summary judgment to the FDA, which has insisted that it properly booted vasopressin from a list of active ingredients, which are known in the compounding world as bulk drug substances. Substances on that list are exempt from the agency's drug approval process. In Thursday's ruling, Judge Mehta said that the FDA wasn't regulating the practice of medicine, as...

