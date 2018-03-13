Beach Apparel Co. Owed Defense Of TM Battle, 4th Circ. Says

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 8:34 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit ruled Thursday that Pennsylvania National Mutual Casualty Insurance Co. must continue to defend a North Carolina-based beach apparel company in a dispute over its use of another retailer’s trademark, reversing a lower court’s order. A three-judge panel of the appellate court upended a March 2018 decision by U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle that absolved Penn National of any further duty to defend policyholder Beach Mart Inc. in its still-pending trademark battle with fellow clothing company L&L Wings Inc. The New York-based L&L has accused Beach Mart of violating the terms of a 2005 agreement between the two...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS